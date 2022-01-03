01/03/2022 at 21:51 CET

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach, pointed out that the team must maintain balance at this point in the competition in which things have started to go well, in the same way that they did not lose it in difficult situations.

In the press conference after the 5-0 victory against Levante, the Basque coach stressed that the team had analyzed many details when things were not working well and that now they should do the same, at a time when there are casualties due to injury, also due to covid-19 and with several players who are leaving to play the African Cup and who will not be in the team in the coming weeks (Aurier, Chukwueze, Dia and Mandi).

Emery said he was optimistic, although he did not want confidence despite the fact that Villarreal has taken a step forward by arriving with twenty-eight points at the halfway point of the season. “We see things somewhat better for our expectations this season,” he added.

Regarding the possibilities of entering the fight for the Champions League, he recalled that the competition is very even, although with Real Madrid and Sevilla somewhat more prominent. “What happens is that with Real Madrid in their field we draw and with Sevilla, also away, we lost 1-0, but we played well“he recalled.

He also indicated that they will play this week with the champion, Atlético de Madrid, the champion of the League and highlighted the difference in points with rivals that precede him, although without pronouncing precisely whether he considers those options to be real or not.

“There are nineteen games left, which are many and we have beautiful challenges that we have to hold on to with pride and work.“added the Basque coach, who also pointed out that he was between” happy and very happy “for having seen a motivated and responsive team.