There are certain details that would make the cabin crew’s job much easier if the passengers knew about it. In general, empathy, kindness and patience are keys to making the flight enjoyable for all those on board.

Flying can be stressful, and travelers sometimes allow their frustrations to lead to rudeness. flight staff and with other passengers.

Thus, there are certain things cabin crew (TCP) wish they could say to passengers but, for professional reasons, they cannot.

As Carmen Nuevo, director of the Air Hostess Madrid center, recently pointed out to Business Insider Spain, the main functions of a TCP are safety in flight and of all passengers, but also, and not least, excellent passenger service.

To comply with it, there are little things you would like to tellas they would make their work much easier and passengers should count when they pass the boarding gate. Read on to discover those 7 things hostesses want you to know.

1. A little patience and kindness make the job easier

Impatience takes hold of many passengers when mishaps arise that cause the flight to be delayed, but the truth is that flight attendants are the first interested in taking off on time.

To facilitate the work of the staff, it would not hurt to make an extra effort of kindness and patience, since they will all arrive at the same place at the same time.

2. Don’t walk down the hall without shoes

Despite extensive cleaning, people are not aware of how dirty aircraft floors can be.

Staff picks up trash between flights, but really planes are thoroughly cleaned once a day.

In general, always keep your shoes on. If you’re not doing it for the sake of the people next to you, think about the safety of wearing them in case of an emergency.

3. They can’t read your mind

It would be a miracle if the crew could read the minds of the passengers, but at the moment it does not seem that this is going to happen.

Therefore, they will not always be aware of the individual needs of each person, and equally they cannot tailor their service to each traveler, something that some seem to forget.

4. They want you to tell them if you are a nervous traveler

Along the same lines, it is important that passengers with panic to fly communicate their situation to the crew so that they can reassure them if necessary.

Hostesses and hostesses can tell you what to do when there is turbulence and know exactly how to act in an emergency.

5. Take responsibility for your decisions regarding schedules

A recurring problem is lack of planning of travelers when booking their flights. Even if you think that with 20 minutes you have plenty of time to make a stopover, that may not be the case.

Be more proactive with this type of thing, since it will not be the fault of the crew that a little delay spoils all your plans.

6. Do not ask if the delay in the take-off implies being late to the destination

The flight attendants are not the pilots and, for that very reason, they do not have knowledge of everything that can happen with each change that occurs at the last minute.

So, no matter how much you ask if the plane will be late due to take-off delay, they most likely can’t know for sure.

7. They hate that you don’t keep your luggage near your seat

Everything about hand luggage is a world unto itself. Avoiding checking luggage leads passengers to carry each time larger or bulky carry-on luggage and sometimes it is difficult to find a space in the cabin.

But what you should not do is try to place the suitcase as soon as you see a gap on top of a seat instead of walking to the one that is assigned and, once there, try to accommodate it.

This causes the gaps in front to fill quickly and those who are sitting in the front have to move back to store their belongings.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Gómez Bobillo.