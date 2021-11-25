With the Black Friday offers it is possible that we take the opportunity to buy that appliance we wanted. If oil-free fryers are in your sights, we tell you the factors that you must take into account to acquire it.

An oil-free deep fryer can be a great companion in the kitchen. The ability it has to fry food in a much healthier way is a virtue.

The best thing they have is that cooking is healthier, but they do not lose flavor. You can get fries that are fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

There are many models and we have recommended some more than once. With Black Friday it is the ideal time to get one but we must be sure to understand the characteristics of one of these machines.

They do not fry, but the result is the same

For starters, more than fryers are convection ovens. They use hot air to cook food. This is not a bad thing, in fact, the food ends up very well fried. The potatoes come out succulent and there is hardly any oil to use.

On this subject, despite being fryers without oil, it is always advisable to add a little. Not much, maybe a couple of spray strokes above the product. We can do the same in the basket, so that everything browns evenly.

All the information you need before buying an oil-free fryer so as not to make a mistake in your choice, we have also selected the best models.

Cannot be saved anywhere

Another thing to consider is its size. They are not very large appliances in general, but they do not fit anywhere either. They will surely occupy a corner of the countertop. If you use it a lot there is no problem, but if not, you could have a device getting in the way.

If you think that you are not going to use it much, do not jump into an unnecessary offer, although from here we say that they are very useful.

They are more versatile than you think

One of the best things about oil-free fryers that few people know is that they are not only good for frying. There are many recipes in which we can make meats and even cakes.

This is done by the most capable fryers, which usually have several separate cooking zones for you to make complete meals.

Enjoy the best fried food with all the flavor and none of its negatives with this cheap deep fryer. You can find it at Lidl at an overwhelming price. With 1500 W of power and a temperature regulator between 80º and 200º, you can always make a good pile of potatoes for yourself and your friends.

Size is not equal to price and this is not equal to quality

An important issue is your ability. There are models of different sizes, but what interests us the most is how much food goes into the basket. If we live alone, we should not look for something especially large, but families would have to consider the larger machines, although they will cost more.

Speaking of the price, there are multiple models that exceed the range of one hundred euros. But there are also others much cheaper.

Keep in mind that the most basic models have fewer possibilities, but that does not mean that you have to pay a lot of price for something of quality.

This 2.5L capacity oil-free fryer has an affordable price and 1400W of power, enough to prepare portions of potatoes, meat and other foods in a few minutes, and in a healthy way.

The worst machines can cause problems

Finally, we also advise you to avoid the lesser known brands. Cecotec, Tristar, Aigostar, etc, are reliable and cheap brands which will give us good quality at a good price. If you come across a Black Friday deal on a dubious brand fryer, it might be worth looking for something better.

Poor quality fryers can cook poorly or even burn food. In addition, their materials are not the best and in a short time of use they can end up breaking.

After these tips, we hope that you will buy with more head. Remember to look carefully at the specifications and, above all, that it is a device that you are going to need.

Now, do not miss any of the Black Friday offers, but be careful that there are always people who take the opportunity to get your money in bad ways.