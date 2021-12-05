The truth is that having a slow data connection is a real nuisance, since, despite having a very good phone, you will not get more speed than we had years ago, when a photo could take 5 minutes to load perfectly or plus.

We no longer tell you the odyssey it was to try to watch a video, no matter how small. For this reason, with the connections we have today and the speeds that can be achieved, it is not acceptable that it is slow.

It is true that this usually happens in very specific places and that the moment we move, the coverage and speed are once again optimal.

Before calling the technical service of your operator, you can try some steps to see if the problem is solved and get the speed back to our device.

More speed in the data connection:

Restart the mobile

The first solution may be to restart the mobile, in case the smartphone is in a specific error, something that with the restart must be solved.

This type of error can appear on phones, especially if it has not been turned off for a long time, since the data accumulation Connection in the terminal cache can be counterproductive with the speed that the data grants.

You can choose to reboot and you’re done, that is, that the phone turns off, turns on only immediately and everything automatically or choose turn it off completely, wait at least one minute and then turn it on by hand.

Move out of position

Another of the things that you can try and that will be easier for you, is that of move from location where you are at that moment.

That way you can check if the problem came from the situation you had and not from a mobile error. If by moving several meters we verify that our coverage improves, it will be clear to us what was causing the problem.

But this is not only valid for outdoors, but also when you are inside a building, since there may be areas within where you are, a house or an office, for example, in which there is better coverage depending on the situation of each room.

WiFi repeaters are easy to install, help eliminate dead spots and increase the speed of your current internet connection without having to spend a lot.

Your rate limit

Something we must keep in mind is that we have not reached the limit that our operator marks us with the amount of data that we can use in a month.

The slowdown may be due to the fact that we have exceeded the megabytes that we had contracted and if we do not have any additional active bonus, our connection will become extremely slower than what we had.

It may be that we think that there is a problem, when it is only a matter of our operator, so we always we must be very attentive to the amount of data that we are having or tell our mobile to notify us when we have spent a specific amount and thus be better informed.

Disable applications with high network usage

The problem can come from an application that we have installed and that monopolizes an important part of the data connection, not leaving space for the others and thus causing the collapse whereby the speed is not adequate.

We must be the ones to detect which application or applications are consuming so much data to deactivate or directly uninstall it.

If you have an Android mobile you should go to Settings, Network and Internet, then click on Use of data, then click on the green button where it says See details and then we will see which applications are the ones that spend the most data.

If you have an iPhone you should go to Settings and then to Mobile data.

In this way you will see which applications are the ones that use the most network, being able to disable, uninstall or leave them the same if not very necessary.

Disable data saving mode

If at any time we have activated the data saving mode, a very useful system to limit the data that we want to spend, something interesting when we have little left to exhaust the monthly data of our rate.

The problem is it can be counterproductive to have it activated when we have data to spare, since it will limit the operation of many of the applications that we have installed on the mobile, making everything go slower, since its objective is that we do not spend megabytes.

Reset network connection

Reset network settings It usually corrects the problem of the slowness of the connection, although you must bear in mind that it will reset all the parameters that you may have changed because of what the phone had in the beginning.

This goes to remove your WiFi hotspots, Bluetooth devices, and the like, having to reconnect all those that we already had in memory.

On an Android mobile we must go to Settings, then enter the system and click on Recovery options. In there we will click on Reset WiFi data, mobile network and Bluetooth, to select the button at the bottom where it says Hola.

If you have an iPhone you should go to Setting, later to general, Restore and then enter Reset network settings.

SIM card

Another step that might be convenient is to take out the sim card that we use and put it back in after a few minutes, always all this with the terminal off, of course.

It is also true that if you have a mobile with double groove For SIM cards, you should place the card in the slot opposite where you had it, in order to check that there is no problem with the previous one we used.

Customer Service

If none of the options that we have presented have worked, the best thing is that we call the customer service of our operator and expose our problem, since everything seems to indicate a problem beyond our control.

When talking to a technician, I may ask you to do many of the steps that we have done previously, although it would not hurt to repeat it again just in case when they tell us.

From there they will verify the problem and it will be solved in the best possible way, since the operator will want the least is that we cannot enjoy what has been contracted with them, and if the error comes from a faulty SIM or coverage poor, only they can fix it.

With all that we have told you, you will have much more possibilities to fix the problem that your data connection on your smartphone is very slow.