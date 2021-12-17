Although the electric car is increasingly used, it has not yet experienced the great explosion in sales that was expected and there are several reasons.

Everything is pushing for the electric car to prevail in the future despite the obstacles encountered today. Governments promote that it be favored at different levels and even in the United States there is an important boom, Joe Biden is clear about it, but what is the situation of these vehicles in the present?

Traveling by electric car in Spain is becoming more comfortable and vehicles continue to advance in their technologies. An example is found in the test of the Tesla Model 3 that we carried out at Computer Hoy and the OCU have also analyzed the situation and have a good number of data in this regard.

The first thing they share is what refers to the charging stations that are becoming easier to find. But they have also detected that there are a series of needs to be covered, such as “increasing the number of charging stations, unifying applications and reducing energy costs”.

To enhance its use it is necessary to make it easy and achieve that energy is clearly cheaper than gasoline, but also that it does not waste too much time.

In order to analyze the present based on a real experience, in the OCU they made a trip through Spain and they compared it with other similar ones that they have carried out in different neighboring countries.

The most remarkable thing is that in a journey of almost 650 kilometers it took 50 more minutes. The reason for the delay is to be expected: the times to recharge the vehicle.

Despite the increase in the price of electricity, the tour cost 19 euros less than in a gasoline vehicle, something that will also have influenced the increase in price. To which must be added that it pollutes much less, a third than normal cars.

The main problem was found in the necessary planning that must be done due to the lack of charging stations. If the gas stations are always there, these are not, and on a trip of that distance it is necessary to stop once or several times.

In addition, they also detected that the price fluctuation is large and in some stations electricity is even more expensive than gasoline. So you have to find out before, and if possible also about the type of charger, if it is slow or fast.

Ultimately, the OCU detects problems that already existed last year and that are being solved too slowly. We do not know if 2022 will definitely be the year of the electric car, but we do know that it will continue to be implemented.