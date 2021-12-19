SEGA has released the third post-launch content update for Guardians of the night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami, which is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. This comprehensive update adds two new playable characters to the Versus Mode roster: Enmu and the team of Yushiro and Tamayo.

Enmu

A Lower One component of the Twelve Kizuki who serve under the direct command of Kibutsuji, Enmu has a twisted personality and relishes the sight of people’s pain and grief. After receiving blood from Kibutsuji himself, he attacked Tanjiro and the other Guardians of the Night they were on board the Mugen Train.

Enmu excels at fighting with long-range attacks and projectiles that can disrupt enemies. Additionally, Enmu’s light and air attacks, even throwing moves, have a long range, allowing players to keep their distance against their opponents. Both of his support skills cannot be protected either, so they are very effective at catching others off guard.

Yushiro & Tamayo

Tamayo investigates demons in hopes of getting revenge on Kibutsuji, the man who made her one. Yushiro is a young man whose life Tamayo saved by turning him into a demon, his only successful attempt so far in his investigation.

Yushiro has different abilities that allow him to attack while dodging or counterattacking the opponent’s attacks and stands out for taking the initiative after an opponent’s attack. Additionally, Tamayo can be summoned using Yushir’s Support Ability and will act independently as a cooperative character. In this way, although they have the characteristics of the other demon fighters, Yushiro and Tamayo bring a “team” approach to combat.

Along with these two new playable demons, more online missions have been added to the title for users to earn Kimetsu points and unlock new rewards. Download and install the latest update (v.130) today!

60fps mode and online custom games

Last month, the new 60fps mode was added to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Steam versions of the game. This was specific to the controllable exploration and combat sections in Story mode and certain sections in Versus offline mode.

Today’s v1.30 update also adds a 60fps option to online custom games. Please note that online ranked matches will continue at 30fps to ensure a fair gaming experience.

Changes in balance

Our latest update of the Night’s Watch -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami also includes several changes to the balance of the game, which you will see more detailed in the attached statement.

What you need to know about the Night’s Watch -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles: Exciting Arena Battles – master the multitude of spectacular abilities of a wide cast of anime characters, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to surpass the opponents in head-to-head matches, both locally and online. Heartwarming drama – take Tanjiro Kamado’s sword and guide his journey to become a Demon Hunter and turn his sister Nezuko back into human. Exciting Boss Battles – Action and drama reach their finest in specially crafted battles against powerful demons that will put Tanjiro’s mettle to the test. Anime Original Voice Cast – The cast of original English and Japanese actors return to bring their authentic performances to the game.

Guardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is now available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Steam®.