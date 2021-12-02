The Boys – 90% have been hugely successful around the world and thanks to this a third season is on the way. Although the exact date of the launch of the said season is not yet known, we know that it will be very soon, as it was confirmed that the cast has concluded with the filming of this Prime Video series and, although we do not have more details, This one promises to have more action than ever. Fans can’t wait any longer and are beginning to wonder about the path the plot will take in these new episodes, and to resolve these doubts, the showrunner of the show, Eric Kripke, shared some information with The Illuminerdi at the 2021 Saturn Awards about the direction the show will take.

When The Iluminerdi asked Kripke If there are any characters that fans should be looking forward to next season, aside from the arrival of Soldier Boy, who is played by Jensen Ackles, the writer, producer, and director had the following to say:

To all of them! I mean, I think everyone has amazing things to do. I mean season 3 is fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but the team he was a part of, whose name is Payback. And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there are a ton of other heroes who are amazing. So, we will see a little of who the Seven were before these Seven. And what was life like for Vought? The history of Vought, what was it like in the 60s, 70s and 80s? Delve into the history of the world, because not only in the present there has been fun.

The Boys takes place in a universe where people with superpowers are recognized as heroes by the general public, somewhat akin to celebrities, and work for the powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Behind the masks of their heroic characters, most are arrogant and corrupt beings. The series primarily focuses on two groups: The Seven, Vought’s main superhero team, and The Boys, vigilantes looking to take down Vought and The Seven. ”

The first time a bit of Vought International history was addressed was in season two, when Stormfront (Aya Cash) revealed the truth about its founding. The company was founded by Frederick Vought, a Nazi scientist whom Hitler himself appointed as chief medical officer at Dachau in 1939. There, Vought was conducting unethical experiments on human test subjects to develop Compound V, which was intended to improve to humans and transform them into what is now known as Supes. Vought eventually finished the first dose of Compound V and successfully created his first superhero, his own wife, Klara, later known as Stormfront.

Thanks to KripkeWe now know that in addition to the participation of new characters, the plot will follow more closely Vought International and the historical context that surrounds it. We will be able to see a different version of The Seven and key situations in the development of what is now one of the most powerful companies in the world. The series is getting closer and closer to coming to Prime Video, stay tuned for more information and don’t miss any details of the program.

