In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for solar panels that are easy to install anywhere, this kit with 4 120W panels is perfect to install in gardens, motorhomes and more.

With solar panels you can generate energy in a clean and simple way, especially if you are in a caravan or want to use it in a place where there is no electricity grid. Even if you want to test self-consumption.

But if you want to start testing solar panels We recommend kits that come assembled like this one from ECO-WORTHY That for a limited time is on offer for 179.99 euros by applying the 10-euro discount coupon that you will find on its Amazon page.

ECO-WORTHY Solar Panels at Amazon

It is a very simple kit to use because there are four 120W solar panels that you only have to hook up somewhere with direct sunlight. It also has a support to leave it on the ground to get the best angle and move it around.

This kit does not include a battery, but it does have a controller and connectors so you can plug it into a battery or a system that accepts a DC connector. As if that were not enough, it comes with 10 adapters to other connectors.

The cable measures 3 meters, so you can install it wherever you want, on the roof of your caravan, van if you live in the “van life” movement, on the terrace of your house or in a field far from where you are.

It is the time for renewable energy. The context encourages investment in green power plants. Hand in hand, self-consumption flourishes in homes as a way not only to guarantee the consumption of clean energy but also to reduce energy consumption.

According to their specifications, these solar panels can generate a maximum of 500Wh with 4 hours of direct sunlight, enough for many of your most basic energy needs, although it is always advisable to connect it directly to batteries to store energy.

This version will only cost you 179.99 euros on Amazon. There is another version with a 360 Wh battery for 299 euros with the coupon of 20 euros of extra discount.

Get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.