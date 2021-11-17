In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This OnePlus 9 has a large screen, a Snapdragon 888 processor and advanced 48-megapixel cameras, now at less than 490 euros.

OnePlus is a brand that has won the support of many people because they launch high-end mobiles at popular prices and keep their Android version very up-to-date, with constant improvements.

If you want to have one of their mobiles, right now you can get a OnePlus 9 128GB of storage for less than 490 euros in AliExpress Plaza. It is a “Winter Mist” color version.

OnePlus 9 128GB in AliExpress Plaza

As we told you in our analysis, this OnePlus 9 is a mobile with the best hardware that can be offered, with nothing to detract from other high-end mobiles. In addition, its screen and the quality of the cameras are a plus.

The screen is 6.55 inches with a 120 Hz AMOLED panel, so the animations are fast and also watching videos on this mobile is a delight.

As if it weren’t enough, it has a Snapdragon 888 processor compatible with 5G networks, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage very fast.

Their cameras promise photographic and video quality. Has a 48 megapixel main camera with 50 megapixel ultra wide angle. Also on the front it has a 16 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

If to this we add a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charge, you have a mobile that will not only last you more than a day, it will also charge in no time.

The only thing you have to keep in mind is that it is the CN version, so it comes without Dual SIM support, without wireless charging and you have to be careful with the cases you buy, that they are compatible.

For the rest, an incredible mobile at a very good price that remains at 487.21 euros with free shipping and from Spain, so it will arrive in no time.

