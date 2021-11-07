In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Large capacity batteries are becoming fashionable due to the fear of blackouts, but they are perfect products to conserve energy and use it in consumption peaks.

Although according to experts this supposed great blackout would not affect Spain, there are people who are already preparing for a few days where there is no power or the possibility of buying in stores. And although there are many products that can be purchased in advance, the reality is that there is a basic one: energy.

How do we save energy to use when the electricity grid is down? With a battery. And these batteries have been sold for many years especially for the camping world.

If you are looking for a portable and large capacity battery, this EcoFlow River 600 battery is a good buy for its capacity and price, only 399 euros.

EcoFlow River 600 at Amazon

This battery is not like the power banks you use with your mobile, although they have a lot of capacity. It is much larger and is intended to be used especially in vehicles such as caravans. They are used, for example, to connect small, low-consumption refrigerators.

But at the same time these batteries can also be used at home, as a way to save energy by charging it when it is cheaper and using it when energy starts to rise in price.

It has a capacity of 288Wh and capable of powering devices up to 1800W. In addition to having connections such as 4 USB ports, an inverter for appliances, a cigarette lighter socket and more.

You could connect your laptop or almost any small appliance. To recharge you can use a traditional connection or connect it to one or more solar panels, although with a 100W panel you would have enough.

The capacity of a battery is measured in milliamp hours. We explain what these milliamps mean in your mobile battery and why they are so important.

According to the manufacturer, with this battery 100% charged, you could charge a tablet up to 20 times, or a mobile up to 30 times. You could have a TV connected for 3 hours or use a mini fridge for 7 hours.

It is designed to be recharged when possible from an electrical outlet and used in times of need. But if you add a 100W-120W solar panel, you can charge it in a couple of hours.

You can buy it on Amazon for 399 euros and it has free shipping.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.