If you have not yet tried one of the famous air fryers, now you can thanks to a multitude of cheap models, although most have quite low load capacity.

You’ve heard of them and you may have tried them: oil-free fryers, which have been sweeping sales for some time now and are beginning to creep into almost every home, as robot vacuum cleaners have already done.

There are all kinds of models though the best sellers are the cheapest oil-free fryers, which have a fundamental problem, and is that its capacity is relatively low, usually 2 or 2.5L in the basket.

That is why it is important that Cecotec has now added a new air fryer to its catalog, the Cecotec Cecofry Advance InoxDark, which reaches 3.5L (for 3-4 servings) and has a fairly low price, of just 69 euros.

This air fryer has a 3.5L capacity, enough for 3-4 servings. It reaches 1500W of power and eight pre-configured cooking modes.

It is sold by the official store of the brand, which also offers free shipping from Spain in just 2-3 working days.

It reaches 1500W of power, which serves to cook food faster, although it largely depends on what you want to cook, hence it also comes with predetermined programs for certain types of food.

The capacity of the basket translates into approximately 600 g of food, so for the price it has, it is not bad at all, especially since it comes from a well-known brand, the Spanish Cecotec, based in Valencia and already a long time in the home electronics sector.

Its design is quite elegant, unlike other low cost models. It has easy-to-clean stainless steel finishes and a multi-function touch screen to navigate between its different options.

That said, if you are on a tight budget, there are other oil-free fryers that are even cheaper and are also worth it, especially if you have not tried one of these devices yet and do not know if the final result will convince you or not.

