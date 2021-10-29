In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Spanish brand TD Systems has one of the cheapest Smart TVs with Android TV that you will find right now for less than 250 euros.

Not everyone needs the world’s largest Smart TV, there are always size limitations that you can use in your living room or bedroom, that’s why We found this 40-inch TD Systems TV on sale on Amazon especially interesting.

It’s about the model K40DLX14GLE, with a screen size of 40 inch and it costs less than 250 euros right now.

40-inch TV with Full HD resolution and Android TV to use any streaming application It even has Chromecast integrated.

Its size is perfect for those who have little space in the living room, perhaps because of a piece of furniture or because they really do not need anything larger. Of course, it supports Full HD video, so you can play any DTT channel or a streaming app.

It is an especially good size if you want to have a TV in your room. With 40 inches you can install it on top of a dresser or even install it on the wall so that it occupies as little as possible and does not disturb.

It is a model from this year and its best asset is that has Android TV. This Google operating system already guarantees you several things. The first is that you will have access to Google Play and all streaming apps.

It also has two important functions of Google: voice assistant comes built-in and also has Chromecast.

Despite the fact that it is already one of the majority formats on the market, there is still a halo of urban legend and myths about 4K televisions. Surely you are interested in continuing reading since it is time to bury these 7 myths when buying a 4k television.

You can connect 3 devices via HDMI and it also has 2 USB ports to connect pen drives or hard drives that you can use both to play and to record DTT programs.

For only 249.99 euros it is a very interesting Smart TV that will surely be worth many people who do not need or want a large television.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You have 30 days of totally free trial and you can cancel whenever you want as there is no type of permanence.

If you are a student, try Prime Student. Same benefits as Prime, but they will give you a 90-day free trial and the annual subscription has a 50% discount.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.