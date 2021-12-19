In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Surely you are still looking for that gift that can surprise your friends or family, and one of those products that never go out of style are the different televisions, and if you want to practically give the home theater to one of your loved ones, now there is a very interesting television on offer.

And when it comes to good televisions, the LG brand is one of the most famous in the world, and one of its star products of the year, the LG OLED48A13LA Now it is a very interesting offer that you can receive before Christmas.

And now you can buy this 48-inch LG television that offers 4K resolution and is only 699.99 euros and with free shipping, a discount of more than € 200 that is not very common to see, and less on these dates .

This LG 4K television is on sale for only 699.99 euros

And it is that this LG television at 4K resolution is on offer at only 699.99 euros, representing a 23% discount compared to its previous price, and we already tell you that there are very limited units.

The good thing is that you can receive this television tomorrow, so the delivery is really fast, you could even choose to pick it up directly at your closest PC Components store in Murcia or Madrid.

This new LG television is committed to OLED technology, thus offering extreme realism both for our movies and also for interactive entertainment such as video games, now practically bringing the cinema home.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

It is also a television of no less than 48 inches, with a television tuner included, being a Smart TV with which you can access applications such as YouTube or Netflix through it and on top of that, it has two speakers with an estimated RMS power of 20 W.

That is why, if you want to surprise this Christmas, you can take the latest from LG at a reduced price and that you can receive in just a few hours.

