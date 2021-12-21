In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you prefer the power of a desktop computer to a laptop, this one from Acer has an impressive GTX 1650 graphics and an i5 processor that can handle it all.

Christmas and Three Kings Day are two very interesting dates to renew your work and leisure center. If you prefer a tower to a laptop, you’re in luck, because at Amazon there is a perfect tower as a multimedia center at a very interesting price.

We are talking about the Acer Nitro 50 tower, a desktop computer that will make you process a new reality. A perfect gift for Christmas, especially considering that it costs 1,099 euros.

Acer Nitro 50 is a compact gaming computer that offers the best performance in esports and online gaming by incorporating Intel Core i5 processors, 8 GB of RAM memory and a combined storage of a 1 TB HDD and 128 GB SSD. It also mounts an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card.

From its design with red LEDs, you can already sense that this computer is designed to play big. Not in vain does he work with a 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor which is complemented by an outstanding NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, one of the best of the brand.

You will enjoy maximum performance with 16GB of RAM memory expandable up to 64GB and high-speed storage with plenty of room for your games and videos: up to 512GB SSD, nothing less.

And it is also ready to play online. Therefore, this desktop supports high-speed WiFi 6 and incorporates a Realtek Dragon LAN chip which will keep your ping low. In addition, you have GameBoost to decide which applications have priority and focus all the latency reduction options when playing.

As if that were not enough, with his DTS system: X Ultra You can turn any pair of headphones or speakers into an advanced 360 ° surround sound system that lets you enjoy your favorite movies, songs, and games in realistic spatial sound.

Take advantage of the fact that this imposing tower costs 1,099 euros and give yourself a new gaming computer as it should. And remember: if you buy it with an Amazon Prime account, you will receive it before Christmas at no additional cost.

