If you want a computer that is powerful but light, there are ultrabooks that are much cheaper this November, including the Acer Aspire 5.

Like every year, the month of November is loaded with bargains, and all this without having to wait for Black Friday as such. Added to 11.11 is the countdown to the big day, with many stores lowering prices for almost the entire month.

One of them, of course, is Amazon, which has thousands of products already on sale for Black Friday, a good way to liven up the previous weeks. Among all these discounts there are some especially interesting, especially if you need to buy a laptop.

One of the standout bargains is this: the Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-572C for 549 euros, about 100 euros off the previous price, which is not bad at all.

With Windows as its operating system, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and an ultra-fast SSD, this PC is perfect for working and studying with maximum fluidity.

Its specifications leave little room for doubt, and it is a very good laptop to work with, since it has everything you need for it, although obviously there are other more complete professional models, such as the MacBook Air with M1, which is also discounted, although in his case it costs 969 euros.

For example, it equips a low-power 11th Gen Intel Core i5, so you can expect a fairly high energy efficiency and good battery life from it.

In addition, it also has 8GB of expandable RAM and an SSD of no less than 512GB, more than enough capacity for day to day.

These are its main specifications:

Screen size: 15.6 “Screen resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.5 kg Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7 RAM memory: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Operating system: Windows 10

Although it has Windows 10 as an operating system, it is upgradeable as soon as you turn it on, so you can enjoy the main novelties of Windows 11 without having to install the OS from scratch.

One of the additional advantages is that shipping is free, as always on orders of 29 euros or more from Amazon. If you also have an Amazon Prime account, much better, because you will receive your purchase in just 1-2 days.

