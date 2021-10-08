(CNN) – Amateur golfer Ali Gibb enjoyed a golf course experience only Tiger Woods could dream of – she hit three holes in one on the same day.

The 51-year-old accomplished the incredible feat while defending her championship title at the Croham Hurst Golf Club in Surrey, south London.

Gibb hit his first ace on the fifth par-three hole that morning during the 36-hole tournament, before repeating the feat on the same hole in the afternoon.

He then completed his spectacular hat-trick in the fifth of par three and admitted that he is still trying to understand what happened.

“I had a crazy day and what happened was quite incredible, it takes time to assimilate,” he told CNN Deportes.

“Most people can spend a lifetime trying to make one, and I did three in five hours,” he added.

Pro golfer Adam Aram said he was impressed when Gibb scored his first hole in one, but when he scored the third it was “unbelievable.”

“I asked him what he had been drinking for lunch, you can’t have three holes in one on the same day, two are enough,” Aram told CNN Deportes.

“I think after the second win, she was too excited to focus and then she did the third. I don’t think she could understand what was going on, neither could we, “Aram added.

Before her unforgettable Tuesday, Gibb had logged three holes in one in her entire golfing career. The first was at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in South Africa.

“I did a part-time consulting job for a friend who runs a travel agency and the field overlooked the bay,” she says.

“I was thinking, ‘That’s it, I’m done. I already made all the holes in one of my life. But now I managed to duplicate that, which was completely unexpected. “

“You don’t play golf”

Gibb came into the sport 20 years ago while working in London, when a colleague invited her to spend a day of golf at Woburn, North London.

He immediately sought out his dad for advice, as he had played golf since he was a child.

“He looked at me and said ‘you don’t play golf.’ I said, ‘I know, Dad, but golf day is at Woburn, so I need to be able to play, ”he recalls.

Gibb’s dad taught him a few basics and that’s where his journey began. She was immediately hooked.

In true club tradition, all those attending the championship were invited to an evening of presentation where Gibb received a standing ovation for his performance.

Championship success is celebrated at the ceremony and a hole in one is rewarded with a bottle of champagne. Having scored three, Gibb was rewarded with three bottles that she shared with the other women there.

And having set such a high point for next year’s championship, Gibb says there is no chance he will be able to repeat the feat again.

“It doesn’t make sense to think that you’re ever going to get over it. Doing three holes in one is incredible, “he said. “I’m just enjoying what I achieved but this is my moment in the sun.”