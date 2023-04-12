this Artificial Intelligence can hack your password in less than a minute

In the rise of Artificial Intelligence, just as positive elements are seen, there are others that are simply dangerous. One of the latter is the ability to hack your password.

Researchers used the PassGAN AI platform to see how fast it could crack passwords, using the old RockYou widget as a test.

This was a very popular widget on MySpace and Facebook, experts say by Home Security Heroes. However, it was hacked in 2009, and 32 million passwords were leaked on the dark web.

Artificial intelligence scares specialists PHOTOGRAPH TAKEN FROM GETTY (Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images)

To conduct their experiment, the researchers used 15.6 million passwords and entered them into PassGAN AI. This served to train the Artificial Intelligence tool.

As the portal explains TechRadar, PassGAN AI is a password generator based on the Generative Adversarial Network, which works by creating fake passwords that mimic real ones.

Two neural networks, a generator and a discriminator, make up Artificial Intelligence. The discriminator scans and informs the generator, creating the passwords. The more you train, the more accurate the results will be.

Research results on Artificial Intelligence breaks – password

Home Security Heroes noted that after excluding passwords with less than four characters and with more than 18, 51% of the most common passwords could be hacked in less than a minute. “It took less than an hour to hack 65%, one day for 71%, and less than a month for 81%,” the experts said.

TREND MICRO – Archive (TREND MICRO/Europa Press)

What is the solution to be more protected in the use of passwords? Use one that is at least 15 characters long, with high and low letters, numbers, and symbols.

“A password like this would take 14 billion years to be decoded,” say the Home Security Heroes researchers.

In addition, it is necessary to change passwords on a regular basis, and that the one used for a certain application is not repeated in another.