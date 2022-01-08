Related news

Since the participation of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open hangs by a thread on social networks there is hardly any talk about anything else. The tennis player remains isolated in Melbourne since he arrived last Wednesday night and will continue like this, at least, until Monday, January 10. That day will start the hearing that will have to decide if the Serbian will finally be able to defend his title in the championship or will have to return home. For the moment, he is still in his room at the Park Hotel, an establishment for asylum seekers.

The Government of the Balkan country has requested that he be transferred to a higher category hotel, where he would not be treated in an “infamous” way, and the response of the Australian Interior Minister, Karen Andrews, has been forceful: “Mr Djokovic is not a captive in Australia. You are free to leave any time you decide to do so.. The border forces will surely facilitate it. “With all this soap opera with sports, political and health overtones, it is not surprising that even Frank Cuesta has appeared on the scene.

The Spanish communicator based in Asia who we met through his program Frank de la Jungla, has harshly charged against the privileges of the tennis player in a video that he has blocked on YouTube in view of the controversy it is causing. However, some fragments have reached social networks. “What does Djokovic do? He hits a ball on a tennis court. And apart from that, what does he do …? Well that’s it, why is he different than the rest? Why is he going to have exceptions? ? “, has started his harsh speech against the Serbian.

“It’s an asshole”

“Why can’t I travel to Australia if I don’t have a Covid passport and he does? Why can’t I go to Australia if I don’t go through 15 days of quarantine and he does?”, Continued the communicator, assessing that we are at a time “in which many things have changed” at the legislative level and clarifying that he was talking about the issue because “I have to explain the reasons why I do what I do (…) and it is because of the way I think that I have”.

He has also explained that he does not have the vaccine because he refused to be given “the china”: “My family all have it, but As a foreigner, they wanted to give me the one made in China and I refused because it has many side effects (…) and it was proven that it was not worth it, in addition to that it is not valid for the Covid passport to travel. I’m not anti-vaccines, but I’m hoping that I can get the normal vaccine, “said Cuesta.

@Frank_Cuesta Thank you for explaining a bit of your opinions 👏🏻 # novaxdjokovic # openAustralia @ Javier_Alarcon_ @ espn @ SC_ESPN @ elpais_deportes @ DeportesLN @ ESPNDeportes @ CiroGomezL @ ElOpinadorTV @ franciscozea @ TUDNLive @ DjokerNole 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ B6stPAGRAE – 🎙️ ᗰᖇ. ᑕ í ᐯ I ᑕ O ®🇲🇽 (@ReyCivico) January 6, 2022

Anticipating that he understands that “people do not want to get vaccinated because everyone chooses,” he has charged against the tennis player because, he maintains, “Djokovic is showing that the world has to be governed by everyone equally.n this time this asshole thinks he is superior to the rest, but this guy is absolutely not superior to me in anything but playing tennis. Not you or anyone. None of you watching this video is inferior to Djokovic, okay? (…) Shit, sleep, pee and cry just like you and me, then there can be no exception, “concluded Cuesta, confessing that he himself has not been able to come to Spain to see his son because he does not have a Covid passport” and I screwed up “.

Follow the topics that interest you