This Austrian cosplayer could replace Scarlett Johansson in her role as Black Widow

A recent interview by Scarlett Johansson has surprised fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 38-year-old actress said that she would not return to work with the studios that Kevin Feige directs, in the role of Black Widow that she has played since 2010.

Natasha Romanoff is one of the most beloved characters in the fandom of this cinematic universe. And although we know that she died in Avengers: Endgame, the appearance of the multiverse gives her the opportunity to return as many times as she wants.

We don’t know what the future of Black Widow will hold in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or if Scarlett herself will change her mind. But if she doesn’t make it, this Austrian cosplayer shows that she would look seriously brutal under the costume that Natasha Romanoff wears to face a battle against evil.

Is called pamdroid 18 and is used to cosplaying anime characters such as Android Number 18 (Dragon Ball) or Nezuko (Demon Slayer). However, in a recent tribute post, she dressed up as Black Widow to give us this stunning performance.

Black Widow

Various aspects of Black Widow’s past are explored throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including her training in the Red Room and her transformation into a deadly assassin. As the story progresses, Natasha seeks to make amends for her mistakes and becomes a key figure in the fight against the forces of evil.

Black Widow has had close relationships with other MCU characters, such as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, with whom she shares a bond of friendship and camaraderie. She has also worked closely with Captain America, Iron Man, and other members of the Avengers.

She is known for her exceptional hand-to-hand combat skill and her prowess in handling firearms and bladed weapons. She is a master in the art of espionage, with skills of infiltration, stealth, and manipulation. In addition, she possesses extensive training that gives her superhuman physical and mental stamina.