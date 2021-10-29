In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a bluetooth speaker of small dimensions and good sound quality to accompany you on your adventures, the Bose SounLink Micro is an alternative to consider and right now it is on offer 35 euros cheaper.

A wireless speaker is the perfect adventure companion. Whether you go out on forest trails with your mountain bike, hike through unexplored routes or go camping in the heart of the forest, music is a necessary ingredient to enjoy the experience to the fullest.

If you don’t have one yet and want to buy a good quality small bluetooth speaker, the Bose SoundLink Micro is right for you. Right now a price of 95 euros is on sale on Amazon.

The official price of this Bose bluetooth speaker is 129.95 euros, so you save no less than 35 euros if you take advantage of this promotion.

Portable bluetooth speaker with a very compact size and light weight. It is waterproof and has a silicone clip to carry it hooked. Good sound quality and up to 6 hours of autonomy.

Bose is one of the reference brands in audio devices and sound equipment, which guarantees that it is a good quality speaker with very interesting features.

The SoundLink Micro is Bose’s most compact portable Bluetooth speaker, making it perfect to take with you in comfort. It has a flexible silicone clip that allows you to firmly attach it to a multitude of things, like the handlebar of the bike, the backpack or the cooler.

It is made of resistant and quality materials, and has a silicone rubber coating on the outside that stands up to everything. The safe brand that withstands scratches, bumps and pecks without damaging your device.

Plus, you won’t have to worry about inclement weather. This wireless speaker is IPX7 certified and waterproof, so nothing happens if the rain gets it wet or if it falls into the pool.

Despite its small size, the Bose SoundLink Micro is a very powerful speaker. It features a custom-designed driver and passive radiators that produce crisp, balanced sound.

Bluetooth speakers offer us the freedom to enjoy music wherever we want. We have compiled the best that you can buy right now in stores.

As far as autonomy is concerned, its battery offers up to 6 hours of uninterrupted playback and is charged using a USB power cable.

Another interesting feature of this bluetooth speaker is that it offers support for Siri and the Google assistant, which you can invoke by simply pressing the multifunction button.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.