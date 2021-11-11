11/11/2021 at 20:45 CET

Formula One has grown exponentially in recent years. Not only at the level of monitoring and entertainment but also with regard to the evolution of the single-seaters, which have increased in price as technological advances have been introduced.

In fact, an F1 car can cost several million. If we go piece by piece, the heart of a car, your engine, is the one that can cost more. Since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units, each can cost about four million euros according to the specialized publication ‘Autosport.com’.

Another of the key points of the car is the gearbox. The materials must be of high quality, as they are very sensitive parts that tend to break easily, forcing them to be changed. In this case, you can spend about 500,000 euros.

As for the exhausts, made of inconel alloy, they can cost around 250,000 euros, while the wheels can cost about 275,000 euros per unit. The brakes cost slightly less, made of carbon to withstand high speeds, which cost about 200,000 euros.

If you look at the outside of the car, the front wing will add to the bill about 165,000 euros, while the chassis will raise the bill about 110,000 euros more.

Something less costs the steering wheel complex carried by the Formula One, about 27,000 euros for what is the control center of the car, with 25 buttons to control various settings or fix communication among other things.

These are the main parts of a car, although the list would still be extended with many others that would raise the price of each car to just over eight million euros. A small fortune that can be destroyed in a few minutes.

Ultimately, the cost of a racing car until now depended on what the teams were willing to spend. In 2018, Ferrari and Mercedes approached 400 million while Haas stayed at just under 150 million euros. With the new spending limit that will come into force in 2022 with the new F1 regulations, the amount will be reduced to a maximum of 175 million.