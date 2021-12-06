In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Kitchen robots really are a help when it comes to preparing better, and more varied recipes.

If you are not good at cooking, or want to speed up the task, kitchen robots prepare perfect recipes in half the time. You can see if you take advantage of this offer from Cecotec.

Get hold of the Cecotec Mambo 6090 kitchen robot, with 23 different functions, for only 169 euros. Sold and shipped free of charge by the official Cecotec store in 24 hours.

Is about a multi-function kitchen machine spraying, mincing, crushing, grinding, pulverizing, grating, whipping, whipping, emulsifying, blending, cooking, stirring, steaming, poaching, confit, kneading, boiling, keeping warm, fermenting, slowmambo, cooking with precision grade by grade , cooks in a bain-marie and has a turbo function.

This Cecotec kitchen robot has 10 speeds and more than 23 cooking modes, as well as a touch screen.

It has 10 temperature levels to prevent overheating, save on light, and prevent food from sticking or burning.

The Mambo 6090 food processor has a power of 1,700W, and you can adjust the temperature degree by degree from 37 ºC to 120 ºC.

It comes with the MamboMix spoon for stirring and kneading, capable of stretching doughs up to 2.5 kg when preparing.

It also includes a stainless steel jug with a large capacity of up to 3.3 liters, and numerous accessories that allow you to prepare up to 3 dishes at the same time in the steamer.

Has a touch panel very comfortable to use, where you select the mode of use, and the temperature. It also has adjustable timer function, from 1 second to 12 hours.

It has the Security Check System security system, which automatically turns off the machine if there is overheating.

It includes a complete cookbook, and access to the Cecotec community where you can find thousands of adapted recipes.

