In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to play or watch movies and series with cinema quality? Well, with this projector you can do it from only 97 euros. Immerse yourself fully in the experience!

“Immersion”, that wild card word that has been accompanying us in the world of video games for years. To immerse ourselves in the titles of different consoles there are all kinds of devices, but rarely is a projector thought of as an immersion device. But nevertheless, a projector guarantees you the ideal size, covering almost your entire viewing space.

Your eyes will thank you, your neck will thank you and your pocketbook will also thank you. Especially if you buy this projector, available on Aliexpress from 97 euros: brilliant, with 5G WiFi and at a more than competitive price.

There are three versions: the cheapest, 97 euros; the most recommended by the manufacturer, with multiscreen and WiFi 2.4G and 5G for 110 euros; and a bundle that includes the projector and an Android TV Box with remote included for 120 euros, which is surely the most profitable option.

Projector less than 100 euros

With a native resolution of 1280x720P and a contrast ratio of 3000: 1, this projector brings four times more details than normal 480P projectors, providing you with flawless image quality. Projection size ranges from 35 to 170 inches, with a projection distance between 1.5 m and 4.5 m.

Delivers over 20% improved brightness and up to 3,800 lumens, so you will enjoy a superior visual experience in terms of color, brightness and details. What’s more, has a zoom that can reduce the image up to 75% original length and width via remote control.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

It has a built-in speaker It provides original audio fidelity and fills the room with impressive and powerful sound, enhancing the immersion in the experience. Its advanced LED bulbs last up to 50,000 hours, which means that The lamp can be used for more than 10 years and used for 5 hours a day.

It supports Android phones and 2.4G and 5G WiFi, without installing any app. It is also compatible with Miracast, Airplay, Multi Screen, Mirror Screen and Wireless Screen for some smartphones and tablets.

An essential accessory to enjoy your favorite games, series and movies in a big way as if you were at the cinema, but without leaving home. Remember: it is available on Aliexpress from 97 euros, although we recommend the 110 euros version if you want to get the most out of the projector.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.