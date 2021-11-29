In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you work at home and need a computer that allows you to do it comfortably, a laptop is an option, although there are alternatives that take up little space and include a screen.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 has just about it all: display, mouse, keyboard and enough power to work at home quickly. and without problems, and it is also now discounted in price on Amazon.

Temporarily and for Cyber ​​Monday 2021 that is celebrated today, this model will cost only 719 euros, a quite reasonable cost if you look at its specs, in addition to including shipping to any part of Spain.

For example, equip 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processorDetails that in themselves are a guarantee, but it also includes an SSD of no less than 512GB capacity.

This Lenovo PC has practically everything you can ask for, in addition to a design that makes the most of its screen, which is not surrounded by thick frames as in other models.

It is quite storage, and fast, something that will undoubtedly make the operating system fly, since SSD disks have that advantage, a higher speed that facilitates the fluidity of the OS.

Of course, one drawback that can be put is that you will have to take the trouble to install Windows 10 on your own, although you can already choose directly to install Windows 11, which comes loaded with new features in terms of design, interface and also improvements in performance.

The main advantage of this PC is that it is an all-in-one, that is, that integrates all components and display, so there won’t be a tower taking up space under the desk no more cables involved: just a screen and the peripherals you need.

This type of All in One computers are common for example in offices, although Apple’s iMac is the clear dominator of the sector, with a price that far exceeds 1,000 euros if we talk about the new model, and that if there is stock available.

These are the main specifications of the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3

Screen Size: 27 “Screen Resolution: Full HD Processor: Intel Core i5-10400T RAM Memory: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Operating System: No OS

Shipping, as we have already mentioned, is free for everyone. That said, one of the advantages of Amazon Prime is that your purchases arrive earlier, so you may be interested in taking the opportunity to sign up for the free trial month before placing your order.

