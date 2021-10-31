Have you already installed Windows 11? If so, you’ve probably already grappled with some of its many strange changes. So they can be improved.

I installed Windows 11 a few days ago, and if it weren’t because I have to keep it installed for professional reasons, I would return without hesitation to Windows 10.

Windows 11 is not a bad system in and of itself. It’s stable, the AMD processor bugs have already been fixed, and the new interface is visually appealing.

But its improvements do not bring me great things, and there is a lack of announced news such as Android apps, or DirectStorage.

Many novelties are designed to touchscreens and small screens on Surface or laptop, and those of us who use desktop computers with large monitors, they do not offer us the option to take advantage of them.

They are impractical marketing decisions, which are annoying.

An example is the task bar, that groups all the folders you open from the explorer into one, and you have many extra clicks to access them.

Because of the way I work, I usually open many folders at the same time, and it is incomprehensible that Windows 11 does not give you the option of keeping them open separately.

There are more things that I don’t get used to. For instance, submenu icons that replace the Copy, Paste, Rename, and Delete commands. Confusing and impractical.

OR the redundant and overloaded search engine… Windows 10, I miss you …

But we are not here to talk about my problems with Windows 11, but an interesting windows 12 concept created by Addy Visual, which fixes some of these things, and improves others. You can see it here:

He has very interesting ideas.

The taskbar is no longer centered on the screen, and start again in the left corner, to take advantage of the entire length of the panel.

The same goes for the Start Menu, which stops covering the entire central view, and returns to the side. Too has added tabs, They better organize what in Windows 11 is a heap of icons and information in this menu.

Something similar happens with the File explorer, that now has eyelashes so you can browse different drives or folders at the same time, and not just one.

They are interesting ideas that revolve around the same design flaws and incomprehensible limitations what are we finding Windows 11 users.

Microsoft will surely change some of these things in the coming months, to get closer to what users want, and need, to work.