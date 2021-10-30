Xiaomi will bet heavily on its new Xiaomi 12 launching in early 2022, and in addition to coming with a new design, it is likely that new versions focused on the mid-range will accompany it.

One of the first big launches that we receive from 2022 will be the new Xiaomi 12, one of the best-selling series of the year, and that could bring very interesting news, not only in the processor, but also in the camera module.

Be that as it may, it is likely that right now the one that would be the first real image of the Xiaomi 12, or at least someone testing this device before its launch in a few weeks.

Specifically the filter Mukul sharma has shared a couple of images from the social network Weibo showing the alleged device in action.

Alleged live hands on image of the Xiaomi 12 leaked on Weibo. # Xiaomi # Xiaomi12 pic.twitter.com/F27I4xQVpE – Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 30, 2021

Unfortunately, not much can be seen about this phone because it is covered by a protective casing to prevent leaks, so it is difficult to get any kind of reasoning about what we could end up seeing when it is officially announced.

Xiaomi intends to make a device with a high screen-to-body ratio, and with a little curvature on the sides. What is known is that this new device would be launched with the Snapdragon 898 processor manufactured in 4nm process.

One of its retail configurations will likely contain up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and is likely to support 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

On the other hand, in the last hours it has also leaked the hypothetical existence of a Lite version of the Xiaomi 12 that could reach the west.

And it is that apparently, as has been discovered in the latest MIUI code, this new series would have mid-range versions such as Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom.

The latest MIUI code apparently reveals code names and references to new models. One of them would be under the code name Taoyao that would correspond to the Xiaomi 12 Lite; another under the codename Zijin that would correspond to the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom and the other codename Munch would be for the Xiaomi 12T.

They would be versions aimed at the mid-range with a supposed Snapdragon 778G processor, and a 1080p screen resolution with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

They are just rumors and leaks, but since the device is only a couple of months away from appearing on the market, many of these rumors could turn out to be true.