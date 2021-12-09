Near a million doses of vaccines against covid-19 will be withdrawn and destroyed by the Ministry of Health of Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa and currently one of the most lagging behind on the continent in the vaccination process, since only 3% of its population has been fully immunized.

And it is that according to the agency ., last month millions of doses expired of this biological before they could be used. This is one of the largest vaccine losses in the world.

Expired doses were manufactured by AstraZeneca and delivered from Europe through COVAX, an initiative promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to guarantee equitable access to vaccines, mainly among the poorest countries.

According to statements from a source close to the delivery, some of these vaccines arrived in the African country between four and six weeks after its expiration date and they could not be used in time despite the efforts of the health authorities.

“Nigeria is doing all it can. But it is struggling with short-lived vaccines,” an anonymous source told .. “Now (the offer is) unpredictable and they are sending too much.”

This country received 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from United Kingdom, 800,000 of Canada in September and another 500,000 France in October. At the same time, he also received four million doses of Modern and of Pfizer.

What happens in his case is the same situation that many countries on the African continent experience: they do not have the technical capacity or the necessary personnel to administer vaccines before they end their useful life.

A spokesperson for the National Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care, the body responsible for vaccines in Nigeria, said the number of vaccines received and used is still being counted and that it would share its findings in the coming days.

Vaccination in Nigeria / Photo: .

For its part, the WHO assured in a statement sent to . that “vaccine waste is to be expected in any vaccination program.” and that in “the context of the deployment of covid-19, it is a global phenomenon.”

The case of Nigeria is not the only example of this situation. Countries like Britain they have predicted a waste of about 10% of vaccines. Other African countries have also been left with expired vaccines, including Malawi and South Sudan.

