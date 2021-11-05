In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It is one of the best selling and popular SSD drives on Amazon. Crucial BC500 comes in various capacities and will enhance your old computer.

It is likely that in your home or office there is an old computer that is still in use, or perhaps that is not used simply because it is too slow. Instead of throwing away that computer, if you want to recycle it, what you can do is improve it with a minimal investment.

SSDs greatly improve any PC with a hard drive, be it on a desktop or laptop and right now you can get one of these SSDs for very little.

The popular Crucial BX500 drive with a capacity of 480GB right now it is on sale for only 46.91 euros.

This 480GB SSD is perfect for any type of PC and even for consoles. It has 3D NAND technology.

And when we say that it is one of the most popular SSD drives we are not short. On Amazon it is about to reach 41,000 positive reviews and it is almost always among the best-selling computer products.

Why is it so popular on Amazon? Among the reasons we find that it’s a fast SSD drive. Especially if we compare it with hard drives that your computer may be using.

Achieves a transfer speed of up to 540 MB / s and is 2.5 “in size. Therefore, it is compatible with laptops and desktops.

Crucial is a very recognized brand in the world of memories with a long history behind it. To this we have to add that we are talking about a very cheap SSD.

In this guide we show you the types of SSD, formats and compatibility that you should take into account to expand the capacity of your devices.

And it is that for less than 50 euros it is one of the best investments you can make to get that old computer now go much faster.

It is not the only unit available that you can find on Amazon. You can also buy the 240 GB one for 30.58 euros.

You can also opt for higher capacities, such as 1 TB for only 88.90 euros or 2 TB for 166.90 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.