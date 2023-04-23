this curious find is real

Accustomed as we are to the images created by Artificial Intelligence, the first impression that we get when we see this cemetery of classic vehicles is that it is another technological invention. But no, it is a reality.

There are 230 classic vehicles that were abandoned in a garage in the Netherlands, including an Alfa Romeo 2600 SZ and a Mercedes-Benz 300S Roadster. Millions of euros are expected for them.

Ad Palmen Classic Vehicle Collection

The car collection belonged to Dutch billionaire Ad Palmen, and dates back over the last 40 years. But why did so many vehicles of enormous value come to be abandoned?

A sad story sheds light on the mystery and leads to the auction.

The story of Ad Palmen

Palmen was a car dealer in his country, one of the most renowned in the 1960s. But his passion for classic vehicles was so great that he dedicated himself to collecting them.

Thus, in the garage of his mansion, he was keeping extraordinary pieces like a yellow Lancia B20. Soon the garage became too small, and she filled two warehouses and even an old chapel.

As time passed, Palmen was diagnosed with dementia. And her relatives, the few she had, were unaware of the number of cars that were part of her collection.

Until her executors found her, accounting for 230 vintage cars.

What classic vehicles can be found in the collection?

In addition to those already mentioned, there are vehicles from other major brands, such as Maserati, Ferrari, BMW, NSU, Jaguar, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce, Chevrolet, Ford, Cadillac, Imperia and Villard.

Home Classic Cars Auctions will be in charge of the auction, an online sale that begins May 19 and ends June 7. At the end of May the vehicles will be exhibited to the public in a warehouse in the town of Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

“The condition of the vehicles has stood the test of time very well,” noted Nico and Nick Aaldering, the gallery’s owners. “It is unlikely that anyone will ever see a collection of this caliber and condition again in their lifetime.”