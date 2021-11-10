In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the most curious products that Xiaomi sells in Asia is a vacuum brush that can remove all kinds of textile particles, such as the sofa or the mattress.

Despite the fact that in the six years that it has been officially in Spain, Xiaomi has greatly expanded its catalog, not all its products are sold in the West, especially since the pace of launches in China is truly infernal.

Many of these Xiaomi products are really curious, and useful. Some of them can be bought directly from stores like AliExpress, case of one of the most surprising we have found: a vacuum brush for sofas, mattresses, stuffed animals and other types of objects, which costs only 67 euros including the cost of shipping.

Xiaomi portable anti-mite vacuum cleaner

The advantage is that it will be delivered wherever you live in just ten days, and is that AliExpress has a program with Correos that allows to speed up delivery anywhere in Spain.

Its name is Xiaomi Mijia MJCMY01DY and for now it is not officially available in the West, and therefore you will have to choose shipping from China and (important) the EU plug compatible with European plugs.

We are talking about a really powerful vacuum cleaner, with 12,000 Pa suction power, the same as a domestic vacuum cleaner can offer, but with the advantage of using UV light to disinfect all types of fabrics.

What’s more use warm air with some humidity to kill the mites, that accumulate in large quantities in mattresses and that it is difficult to remove with a conventional vacuum cleaner.

If you are obsessed with cleaning at home, it is an investment that will surely give you a lot of peace of mind and you will end up using it practically every day to leave your mattress, sofa, cushions or children’s stuffed animals as new, among other things.

There are many other curious Xiaomi products that are in Spain, although they are only the tip of the iceberg of the immense catalog that this brand has. Fortunately, there are vendors who import them and sell them in different stores.

