Xiaomi presents so many new products that some of them go unnoticed for quite some time, as is the case with its Mi Shaver S500, an electric shaver.

It goes without saying that since Xiaomi officially arrived in Spain it has been a sensation, especially with its mobile phones, but increasingly with dozens of the most curious products that arrive in our country.

One of these gadgets is a razor. Yes, you read it right: Xiaomi sells a triple blade razor for men in Spain, on Amazon and for only approximately 37 euros, a very competitive cost if we compare it with what similar models from brands such as Philips or Braun would cost you.

His full name is Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver S500 and it is one of the latest versions of its line of razors, which has previous models that are somewhat more affordable, although with a worse rush and battery life.

This shaver has three blades, is waterproof and is charged with a Type C cable. It is one of the newest accessories from Xiaomi in Spain.

Its floating heads move enough to adjust to facial contours without much trouble, thus avoiding areas where shaving is much less effective.

What’s more, has USB charging port, so you can charge it with almost any cable, including that of your own mobile phone. There is no need to carry a heavy charger everywhere, not even if you are going on vacation.

It also has two different speeds, depending on the length of the hair and its hardness, since at minimum speed perhaps with the longest hair it hits some rather unpleasant pulls.

As it is sold by Amazon, you do not even have to worry about the shipping costs, included in the price, as is usual in orders of 29 euros or more to this online store.

Normally there is an extra advantage if you also have Amazon Prime, and it is express delivery in just one or two working days from the moment of purchase, although in this case everything seems to indicate that Due to stock problems, delivery could take practically a month.

