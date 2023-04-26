this design will surprise you

Nike is synonymous with shoes, sneakers, streetwear, basketball… but have you ever thought of seeing the swoosh in sandals? A readaptation of the Nike Air Adjust Force will surprise you, even without a definitive name.

highsnobiety He published the information, waiting for Nike or a company executive to confirm it. At the moment we are only left with the photos released by the specialized portal.

Nike Air Adjust Force sandals Nike’s new bet

“It certainly looks comfortable, but something about the design has me conflicted,” says Morgan Smith, who wrote the piece for Highsnobiety. “Maybe if I turn my head to the side and squint a little…”

So far, as seen, there will be two colorways for the Nike Air Adjust Force sandals: one in black with hints of metallic purple and beige (which we can see in this section) and another in white with ice blue and silver details ( at the bottom of the note).

The main elements of the Nike Air Adjust Force sandals

The Nike Air Adjust Force Sandal features a cushioned upper with a thick, wavy base, just like the original shoe.

It also features the brand’s FitWrap, which can be worn over the midfoot as a sandal strap, providing added slip-on protection, or removed entirely. We leave you the example below, with one of the combinations.

Metallic swooshes sit on the side of both kits, while the upper part of the shoe’s base uses a cushioned shape with four segments.

Compared to the original Air Adjust Force, the visible Air unit is removed, adding a layer in place of the fender and a soft section just below, explains Hypebeast.

It is unknown when there will be an official launch, or even the price. It remains to remain attentive to any information that is generated.