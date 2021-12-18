In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Laptops with Chrome OS are perfect for students as they are significantly cheaper than those with Windows.

On these Christmas dates, many people think of giving a laptop as a gift, and it is that for both work and study it is still an essential accessory, although not all uses are the same and there are those who need little more than a PC that can run Chrome .

Google knows this, which is why it has bet heavily in 2021 on its Chromebooks, cheap laptops in most cases and with fluid performance, as well as a lot of security, more than Windows.

Right now Amazon has downgraded a model, the HP Chromebook 14a-na0006ns, which happens to cost only 239 euros, a fairly competitive price even for its segment.

With Intel Celeron N4020 and 4GB of RAM, this computer with Chrome OS is quite competitive if you are looking for an inexpensive model to study.

Obviously, for its price, it has more or less basic specifications, such as an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. This chip would certainly fall short to run Windows, but with Chrome OS it is a guarantee.

One of the few drawbacks is that it only has 64GB of storage capacity, although includes several GB of free Google Drive to save your files and data in the cloud without depending on local storage.

On the other hand, it has several very positive aspects, such as its 15.6 “Full HD screen, a fairly respectable size and which is far from what is usually usual in cheap laptops, which usually bet on panels of 11 or 13 inches.

This does not have a large impact on the weight, which is only 1.46kg, so it becomes quite manageable to take to the office or the university.

