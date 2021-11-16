In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to have more information with Alexa, your Echo Show screen speakers offer you sound quality and the option to convert them into second screens. Now the 8-inch sale that you cannot miss.

If you want to get more out of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant present in its small speakers, the solution is to get one of its Echo Show. Speakers with screens in different sizes that not only serve to put music or news, you can also watch videos.

East Amazon Echo Show 8 The first generation is a perfect offer to start with these smart speakers, because now you can get it for less than 80 euros.

This Amazon smart speaker has an 8 “touch screen, in addition to Alexa and several smart functions that it shares with other speakers in the company’s catalog.

In addition to being a speaker for Alexa to answer your questions, it has a 8 inch touch screen that will help you show more information.

It can be configured but, for example, the weather information is permanently displayed, upcoming events on your calendar, music playing and if you ask Alexa, things like road information or the latest news.

While not in use, it can also be used as a digital photo frame. You just have to upload images to an Amazon Photos album and choose the ones you like the most.

If you have one of the new Amazon Echo with Alexa in Spanish, here are some commands you can use to get the most out of this speaker.

If you install it in the kitchen you can use it without touching the screen to show the next steps of a recipe.

You can also ask him to play YouTube videos or series and movies from platforms like Prime Video or Netflix.

All Amazon Echo Show have camera for video calling with other Echo Show users, even Skype users. Besides, you can also make audio calls.

Undoubtedly an evolution of the Echo speakers with a large screen that sounds great, perfect for playing music at home or listening to the news, podcast or your favorite shows.

Amazon has lowered this first-generation Echo Show 8 to just $ 79.99 for a limited time.

You can get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try the service free for 30 days without obligation since there is no type of permanence.

