Attention, contains spoilersIf you are one of the people who think that if the corpse is not seen it is not dead, we are sorry to tell you that in the case of ‘Eternals this rule is not fulfilled. As confirmed by the screenwriter of the film, Kaz Firpo, Ikaris is definitely dead and well dead.

It was during an interview with CBR where Firpo clarified the fate of the character who, remember, decided to fly towards the sun because he could not bear the idea of ​​living in a world in which his love was in conflict with his duty. After Richard Madden’s character assassinates Ajak (Salma Hayek) to fulfill the Celestials’ wishes, he confronts the rest of his team, but is unable to finish off Sersi (Gemma Chan), his great love, and decides commit suicide, but, What is the melting point of an Eternal ?. “I don’t think Ikaris even thinks he is wrong. I think he regrets a lot. He is very sorry. I think he regrets the way he lived his entire life on this planet, and that is a great burden,” explains Firpo, “So Actually, that act basically consists of saying, “I made a mistake, but I can’t face my family and I can’t go on living.”

It was not the initial plan

Throughout the film, the Eternals discover that their true purpose on Earth is to generate the energy necessary for the birth of the next Celestial, although when that happens, all life on the planet will be destroyed, a sacrifice that Arishem considers necessary but the heroes, after growing in them a great attachment to humanity, decide to fight. All but one, true to his sacred duty, who, however, does not stop Sersi while he is transforming Tiamut into marble.

According to the screenwriter, the initial plan on the role was not always to kill Ikaris, but as the story closed its end became clear to them: “It started as an exile that I think, throughout the course of filming, really became something that needed to be final. It really is a time to say, “It’s sacrifice.” It’s like saying, “I can’t serve the Eternals. If I can’t serve the Celestials and I can’t be with my family, then I choose this third option ”, which, for him, really is to pass into oblivion. So yeah, he’s dead. “ It is clear that although in principle the film directed by Chloé Zhao will not necessarily have a sequel (we will see about the prequel), if it did, the character of Madden would not appear again and probably neither those of Hayek and Don Lee, the three dead from ‘Eternals’.