If we have no doubt about something, it is that once the five successful seasons of Telemundo’s sports reality show, Exatlon United States, have ended, each of the participants become celebrities, with hundreds of thousands of followers accompanying them in each of the steps. that they give once the fight in the so-called “fiercest arenas on the planet” ends, their real life begins and with it their new status as a public figure in which each step they take draws attention. Such is the case of Alondra “Nona” González, female champion of the fourth edition of the competition program.

“Nona” González: Champion on and off the arenas!

From the beginning of Exatlon, perhaps one of the most beloved participants outside the arenas, was the soccer player Alondra “Nona” González, widely known for an impeccable career in the beautiful game, where she is considered “a pioneer” in her native Mexico. , where he currently resides.

In 2017, “Nona” achieved success as a forward for Club América, to later demonstrate his expertise in soccer proudly wearing the shirts of Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, and the Águilas de América, thus establishing himself as one of the queens of soccer. Latin American women and an example for millions of fans of the beautiful game around the world.

Given these professional achievements, upon leaving Exatlon United States, Alondra “Nona” González was recruited by one of the most traditional teams in her country, the Cruz Azul de México, about this she said the following on social networks: “I returned for a promise, for a rematch, and because there is nothing that makes me happier than the round one. Thank you Cruz Azul Femenil for the opportunity, for opening the doors of your house and for trusting me. The best is yet to come.”

A chance in love

But although we all knew about Alondra’s professional achievements, the girl’s personal life was kept in the background, because we only saw her through the networks sharing moments with her friends and her family, without hints of a love. That is until now, when Alondra showed off her romance with a teammate on social media, leaving everyone delighted.

The lucky person who has united her heart with Alondra “Nona” González is Karla Zempoalteca, a Cruz Azul player. About this good news, Alondra shared a tender photo of the two merged in an embrace near a sign that says “Do you want to be my girlfriend?

Who is Karla Zempoalteca?

According to the official website of Cruz Azul Mexico, Karla is a 21-year-old Mexican soccer player, who before joining this team was part of the Club León Femenil de México.

In her social networks, Karla shows her prowess for the sport, and how well she has a good time on the court accompanied by her teammates. From here we send our best wishes to this new relationship and we hope that both girls find the happiness they are looking for as a couple.

