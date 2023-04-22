This exercise can help you a lot

The intellectual activity of Bill Gates does not stop. He is always doing something, reading, writing, creating, looking for solutions. And for that you need a brilliant memory.

The creator of Microsoft manages some techniques to improve memory, cognitive function and creativity. They are not invented by him, but the result of his readings. Some of these techniques even come from ancient times.

“Sometimes people have suggested that I have a ‘photographic memory,’ especially when talking about topics that interest me, like science and business. It’s a nice compliment, but it’s not really true. Not even close,” Bill Gates said in one of his posts. on his blog.

Moonwalking with Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything Book by Joshua Foer, recommended by Bill Gates

The text on the Gates Notes portal is titled Training your brain to remember, and it is from 2012. It is the product of his reading of the book Moonwalking with Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything (Walking on the Moon with Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything), written by Joshua Foer.

Its title for the Spanish edition is Memory challenges.

Bill Gates points out, based on what Foer developed: “People who win memory contests use certain techniques to visualize things, techniques developed mainly in ancient Greece. They talk about what they do, like building a ‘memory palace’ they literally envision a house with many rooms and different people and things in each room, representing what they are trying to remember.”

The importance of reasoning and retaining information for memory, according to Bill Gates

Image: Bill Gates Notes | Bill Gates

For the tycoon and philanthropist, strengthening the ability to reason and the ability to retain information go hand in hand. And the key is to take a name or information and link it with an image or an item that can be easily remembered.

“You are extremely good at remembering faces or images, with visual memory being a survival advantage in our evolutionary history,” Gates notes. “It’s amazing. You can show thousands of images to people and they can remember seeing them and notice small changes to them even days later.”

Practicing it regularly helps to be ready for situations that require the exercise of memory.

It’s not easy to do, Gates acknowledges. “Most of us will have to practice for months and months and months. You have to be very serious about it.”