A few weeks ago at Google they decided that the healthiest way to reformulate YouTube was by removing the ability to press your thumb down. Now an extension recovers this negative vote.

If you miss seeing the negative vote count on YouTube videos, don’t worry. There is a solution so that you can enjoy the suffering of others again.

A software developer named Dmitry Selivanov has created an open source extension for chrome and firefox that can re-add the “dislike” count to YouTube videos.

The extension, called Return YouTube Dislike, already has more than 50,000 downloads, according to the Chrome Web Store. The software is an alpha version, but it works as intended: upload a YouTube video and the extension adds the dislike count back to the clip.

The extension is capable of extract negative count by accessing Google’s own YouTube API, which opens third-party access to the video platform. Therefore, you should see an exact count, not just an estimate.

The bad news is that Google plans to shut down the API on December 13. As a result, Selivanov has been saving the “dislikes” of various videos on the platform (the most viewed and important).

Once the API stops working, the extension “will switch to using a combination of archived statistics, estimates extrapolated from the extension’s user data, and estimates based on view / dislike ratios for videos that were not archived, “says the extension’s FAQ.

Therefore, it is to be expected that the accuracy will decrease over time, especially in the case of newly uploaded videos. What’s more, the count of dislikes in the extension will not be displayed in real time. Instead, the current version of the software will only update them once every two days.

The other problem is privacy. To work, the extension needs permission to read and modify the data when the browser loads YouTube. The FAQ also states that the extension will collect the IDs of the videos that users watch., but only at the aggregate level.

Without a doubt, they seem like a lot of annoyances to bring back a characteristic that has generated tension and anger for 15 years. From how little we can recognize Facebook, who from the beginning did not add that button to their social network.