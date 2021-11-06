In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

F.lli Schiano E-Light 1.0 is an electric city bike perfect for traveling up to 70 kilometers on its battery.

Electric bicycles are offering a radical change in the way many people move through cities. Not only does it help you move quickly anywhere, it also helps you play sports and in times of steep slopes, the motor helps you climb them without problem.

An electric commuter bike that is becoming popular, perfect for people who want to move a few kilometers between point and point with the assistance of their motor, it is F.lli Schiano E- Light 1.0. With a city design and a large battery, you can now find it for 510.36 euros.

F.lli Schiano E- Light 1.0 on Amazon

It is not the cheapest electric bike. The models that can be folded and are smaller are also so in price.

But this bike from F.lli Schiano, which has other models like electric mountain bikes, but if you want one purely to travel kilometers in your city, this is the model.

It has a 250W Ananda M129H motor on the rear wheel, with a 468 Wh Greenway battery.

The maximum speed that the bike reaches using only the engine is 25 km / h, the legal limit imposed by the DGT in Spain. But as for autonomy is about 70 km.

Electric bikes are driving cars off the streets. If you also want to join this trend, we will tell you how to buy an electric bicycle.

It has 28-inch wheels, Shimano Tourney TY300 7-speed derailleurs. Of course, the brakes are shoe and do not have disc brakes.

The battery is housed atop the rear wheel and features a luggage rack so you can hold anything from backpacks, purses, or boxes.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

The original price of this electric city bike was 689 euros, but Amazon has lowered it to 510 euros and has totally free shipping.

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, in addition to free shipping, they will deliver it to you with priority so that it reaches you as soon as possible. It is a service in which you sign up in a couple of minutes and you will have a 30-day free trial without obligation.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.