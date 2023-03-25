This female version of Mister Satan will make you rethink your tastes for the character

Mister Satan is an unexpected character who enters at the end of the Cell and Androids arc in Dragon Ball Z. He is a human, one of the most powerful there is, who comes to the tournament to try to defeat the bioandroid of the Red Patrol.

His power, while quite respectable for the human race, is worthless when compared to the level of the villain or the Z Fighters. Come on, this colorful character couldn’t even take on Yamcha.

So that makes his appearance comparable to that of a jester who is only wasting time from the battle royale, which defines the fate of Earth. Some time later he becomes important thanks to the fact that he is Videl’s father and the only one capable of controlling Majin Buu being his friend.

But do you think that things could have been different if this warrior had appeared in a female version? It’s hard to know, but at least we can imagine it with this cosplay made by the Mexican model Elia Fery.

The singer also looked for Mister Satan’s outfit and adjusted it to her statuesque figure. The typical karate suit that Videl’s father uses with the pants and white ribbon along with the brown kimono combine with the beauty of the model.

Elia Fery even managed to curl her hair to look as much like the human martial arts champion as possible.