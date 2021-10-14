In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you spend a lot of time in the chair in front of the computer, this massager can help you with contractures and pains in your body caused by sedentary lifestyle.

The long hours of work in front of the computer, and later spend more time in front of the computer, take their toll. If to this we add the sendentary component and a bad position when working, our body will suffer.

One of those products that you will not believe works, but it works, they are electric massagers with moving heads like this one on sale, for sale on Amazon for less than 20 euros.

Electric massage cushion for cervicals, legs, shoulders and arms with heat function and rotating kneading.

This massager has several features that they will make your contractures a thing of the past. The first is a massager with heads that rotate to move your muscles. It has two rotating heads, one on each side.

By its design it is perfect to put it on the lumbar or neck. What’s more, generates heat, something that will relieve your muscles by allowing the dilation of blood vessels and the flow of blood to reduce pressure in the areas where you have pain.

It has a system against overheating and also turns off only in 15 minutes if it does not detect that it is being used.

This cervical, back or neck massager is currently on sale for less than 20 euros. So if you have pain in these areas, it can help you relieve yourself. It is a better alternative to massage guns, especially if you want to use it sitting down.

Other alternatives

There are many other options in the world of electric massagers. These products are becoming increasingly popular due to the amount of hours we spend sitting in front of the computer.

If you are a person who now spends a lot of time working on a laptop at home by teleworking, you will know what we talk about for joint and back pain. That is why we recommend products for teleworking with good posture.

The best alternative: Veaglefly massage cushion

€ 31.99 at Amazon

This massage cushion for the neck and lower back Veaglefly it is one of the best alternatives you can find.

It is a very similar product, but it has 4 motors that can rotate in different ways and that also generate heat to improve circulation and free you from the problems of contractures.

It has 3 speeds and works connected to the electrical network. Although it also includes a cable compatible with car connector and use it on trips.

It only costs 31.99 euros on Amazon.

Designed for the neck: RENPHO massager

€ 52.99 at Amazon

This massager is designed for use on the neck and shoulders. Due to its design, it allows you to wear it over your upper back and its heads begin to move to relieve tension.

You can put your arms through its sleeves to perform two functions, the first one that puts more pressure on the back and neck, but also to rest your arms, something that is appreciated.

It costs 52.99 euros on Amazon with free shipping and fast delivery if you sign up for Amazon Prime.

In mattress format: Jocca

€ 39.69 at Amazon

If what you want is movement for your whole body, especially to relieve the entire back and hip area, this Jocca massage mattress it’s a good option.

It is a massager mattress with 4 identifiable zones and 10 motors in total. It has a heat generator and is also foldable, so you can use it wherever and whenever you want.

It will only cost you 39.69 euros on Amazon.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.