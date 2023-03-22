This ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor harshly criticized the number of sex scenes the show had

Game of Thrones It is a series whose last season ended in 2019, but which continues to be a topic of conversation among its fans.

That is why Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds was asked about his participation in the HBO original series, which is based on the book saga ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’.

“I was pretty bummed out by the amount of sexuality that was going on in it, because it was taking me away from the actual political storytelling,” Hinds told The Independent. “But that’s business, I guess, from their perspective.”

The 70-year-old British actor played Mance Rayder, the king from beyond the world who appeared in 5 episodes over three seasons.

Hinds also spoke to the British outlet about the rise of intimacy coordinators on sets in recent years. Hinds’ daughter, Aoife, is also an actress and worked closely with intimacy coordinators while she starred opposite Paul Mescal in Hulu’s “Normal People.”

[Te recomendamos leer: Automovilismo en Netflix: estos son los contenidos que puedes encontrar en la plataforma streaming sobre carrera de carros]

New Lord of the Rings Addition

Despite his final dissatisfaction with the production of Game Of Thornes, the actor is still interested in participating in fantastic medieval series.

That is why he agreed to participate in the second season of the series ‘The Lord of the Rings’ produced by the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Along with Hind, he is also joined by actors Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie for the new episodes.

Season 2 of the ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ series does not yet have a release date, but everything seems to indicate that it will premiere there in 2024 to compete face to face, again, with The House of the Dragon , a series that swept during the publication of its first season on HBO Max.