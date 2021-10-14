In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Despite the shortage of chips and graphics, there are some PC gaming models that are at good prices right now, and desktop, a category that has become especially complicated.

Good news if you want to buy a gaming computer, one that allows you to play current games and whose price is not exorbitantly high, something that unfortunately has become very common due to several reasons, such as the crisis of chips and semiconductors and the cryptocurrency mining boom.

Many models have multiplied their price, although the storm seems to subside in recent weeks. Maybe that’s why They have begun to see some Gaming PCs on sale and at good prices in stores like Amazon, and not portable but desktop. One of them is the HP Pavilion Gaming with GTX 1650 which is available for 649 euros.

With an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 5 as a processor, this computer guarantees good fluidity and enough power to run hundreds of games without problems.

It is a competitive price, since in addition to a fairly complete GPU, which allows you to play almost any game (although not with the highest quality graphics) it has a good processor.

Is he AMD Ryzen 5 4600G, fourth generation and with a very good performance as has been seen in other models.

One of the few drawbacks that can be put to this computer is that it comes without a pre-installed operating system, something that forces you to install Windows 11 on your own. It is not complicated at all and you will enter directly into the new Microsoft OS, with the many new features that it has released.

Yes, some gaming laptops have been seen at similar prices, also with GTX 1650, although it must be clarified that the performance of the GPUs in laptops is lower than what they offer on the desktop, that the cooling is much worse and that they are also much more limited if you want to replace components in the future.

