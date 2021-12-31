In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Despite the supply problems of practically all graphics cards, there are still desktop models with very powerful GPUs at reasonable prices.

If you are a gamer and you have been thinking about setting up a PC for a year or two, you will have noticed that there are few options available, and that is that most of the graphics are completely sold out or at crazy prices.

Fortunately, it seems that little by little we are getting out of this situation. For example, now you can buy A fully assembled desktop PC with a reasonably priced RTX 3060. It’s the Acer Nitro 50 and it costs 1,199 euros on Amazon.

It has stock and in just 48 hours you can have it at home if you have an Amazon Prime account, since one of the benefits of this subscription is precisely express shipping on orders of this type.

This gaming desktop computer equips an 11th Intel Core i5 processor and a very powerful graphics, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, which guarantees to be able to run any game.

It is true that there are somewhat cheaper gaming laptops and with RTX as well, although obviously the benefits of a laptop and a desktop GPU have nothing to do with it.

In addition to the aforementioned graphics, which will allow you to play games in 4K without any problem and with a more than decent frame rate per second, it should be noted that comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, upgradeable to Windows 11 out of the box.

It also has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the latest of this brand and a guarantee of fluidity when playing or working, without a doubt.

WiFi 6 is another of its strengths, which already puts this PC at the height of the best no matter where you look, although you will have to buy a compatible router to be able to make the most of it, something that is now quite cheap too. Huawei, without going any further, sells its Dual Core model of the AX3 for only 34.90 euros.

As we have already mentioned, shipping is free and fast. You can sign up for the Amazon Prime trial month if you want to speed up the delivery of your order.

