This desktop computer is perfect for gamers looking for cheap but powerful equipment.

If you would like to start playing the newest games, you do not have a PC powerful enough to enjoy them as it should be, right now you have a good offer so that as soon as you receive this gaming PC you can start playing.

This desktop computer Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 It has a good configuration for gaming and heavy tasks, but now also on sale for only 674 euros in MediaMarkt.

This desktop computer is perfect for gaming thanks to its GTX 1650 Super, an entry-level graphics card. Also, it has dual storage and an Intel Core i5.

This is a well-designed desktop with front access to pretty much everything you need. But inside you will have good components to avoid performance problems in a long time.

Although there are many powerful laptops to play with, the versatility offered by a desktop PC is incomparable because as soon as you notice that it is time to update a component, you can do it without problem.

This Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 has a processor 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive to store the heaviest files or games.

It has a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics card, perfect for practically any game you want to enjoy in Full HD resolutions.

On the front of the tower you will have a headphone port, USB-C connection, two USB ports and an SD card reader. It also has a 1 Gigabit Ethernet port on the back.

This computer comes without Windows installed, but it is fully compatible with Windows 11 and by following these steps you can install it from scratch.

Get this Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 for only 674 euros in MediaMarkt with free shipping.

