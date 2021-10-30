In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are many smart watches on the market, those that offer all kinds of technology on our wrist, but there are also others designed for adventurers, for those indomitable spirits, and Garmin knows a lot about it.

Precisely one of the smart watches designed for athletes, but especially for those who like to run through winding terrain, take a mountain bike, perform races on foot or by motorcycle on beaches or mountains, they can find offers such as that of This watch with display technology with solar charging and tactical functions.

And now the Garmin Instinct Solar can be obtained for only 236 euros on Amazon, in a limited-time offer on a product that right now has a 41% discount compared to its previous price.

This Garmin watch with a solar charging compatible screen at 236 euros will be your best adventure companion

This Garmin Instinct Solar at only 236 euros on Amazon has a discount of 163.99 euros compared to its previous price and you have several colors to choose as graphite, blue, ocher yellow or coral.

This watch is ideal for adventurers and has a screen with solar charging, which allows us to run or venture for much longer without the need for a charge, as long as there is sun.

It also has a design in accordance with US military standard 810 thermal performance, and it is also shock resistant and waterproof to a depth of 100 m.

In addition, its sensors also measure the heart rate, calculate the level of stress, and even include a special sensor that shows us information about the absorption of oxygen in our body.

Obviously it also has other functions much more common to other types of smart watches such as notifications, alerts and a dedicated application that we can take full advantage of to personalize this interesting clock.

