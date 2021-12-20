In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Due to the popularity of apps like Waze and Google Maps, the classic GPS have had to reinvent themselves with some extras that make them still worthwhile.

Despite the fact that for quite some time everyone has become accustomed to consulting Google Maps as the default GPS navigator, there are some things that make it worth evaluating alternatives, and we are not talking only about other applications but about old-fashioned browsers .

In addition to the best known, from brands such as Garmin, there are some cheap GPS navigators that are worth it, and not only for their price but for what they offer besides navigation. We are talking specifically about a model, the Awesafe GPS that is among the best sellers on Amazon and that costs only 88 euros right now.

It is a model that includes rear parking camera, something surprisingly useful, especially for parking in narrow areas where you need extra help yes or yes.

Awesafe GPS Navigator at Amazon

For the price you can ask for little more, since it comes with lifetime map updates and a 7-inch screen.

Technology has changed a lot lately when it comes to cars, with the more than justified boom of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two close rivals that fight to make cars smarter without the need in many cases of having to buy a new one, something that is obviously out of the equation for many people.

However, models like this navigator or some 2 DIN radios offer a third way, which is to have some features to drive better and more comfortable with a minimal investment.

Technology is something that needs constant updating, and in-car entertainment systems are a prime example. Here’s how to choose the best car radio with Android Auto and touch screen

