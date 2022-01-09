01/09/2022 at 18:04 CET

Manuel Pellegrini, Chilean coach of Real BetisHe was “happy with the spirit” shown by his team at the Vallecas stadium, complaining about the state of the grass, calling it “lack of respect for the show.”

Betis added a point from Vallecas in a match that began by winning in the first half with a goal from Sergio Canales that was neutralized in the second half by Iván Balliu.

“I have seen two games in one. First a favorable game on a difficult field and then the game we played after the expulsion of one of our players,” said Pellegrini, referring to the expulsion at 32 minutes of Alex Moreno for a kick in the face of Isi Palazón.

“I leave with the bitterness that a specific event unbalances a game. Before making such a drastic decision, the referee must go to see the play and you have to be very sure. I think the Rayo player is looking down and with his head bowed, “he confessed

“Eleven against eleven was happy, then eleven against ten also because we are still applied and intense. In the end, it is specific events that unbalance the games but I am happy with the spirit of the team, “said the Chilean coach, who complained about the performance of the Andalusian referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz.

“I see the referees very nervous, they don’t have the capacity for dialogue. If today you consider that you see the image and you are sure there is nothing to say, “he confessed.

Finally, Pellegrini also complained about the state of the Vallecas grass, which, in his opinion, it was not in good condition.

“It seems to me a lack of respect to the spectacle that a First team has a lawn like this. The League cannot authorize such a field because the difficulty of playing is double. A League of this level, which is broadcast to the whole world, has to have basic requirements in order to have fields according to the First Division “, he concluded.