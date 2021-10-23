The applications of this new “superwood” are very numerous: recyclable knives, nails that do not rust, or wooden floors that do not scratch.

The manufacturing industry continues to search for new materials that are more environmentally friendly at the time of creating them, and discarding them.

Now that we are removing the plastic from disposable knives, forks and spoons, conventional materials such as stainless steel or the ceramicrequire high-temperature ovens to make them, so its energy consumption and carbon footprint is high.

A group of researchers from the University of Maryland, led by engineer Teng Li, has developed a method to create super hardened wood, 23 times stronger than conventional wood.

Thanks to this new technique, they have manufactured knives with a super wood that cuts three times more than stainless steel. You can see it in the cover photo of the news.

They have the advantage that they can be washed and put in the dishwasher, their energy cost to manufacture it is much lower, and they are recyclable.

As our colleague Andrea Núñez-Torrón tells us in Business Insider, the method used consists of eliminate the less resistant elements of the wood, and strengthen the cellulose.

Wood is made up of 40% or 50% cellulose, the most resistant material, in addition to hemicellulose and lignin.

The technique to create superwood It consists of removing the lignin, and pressing the cellulose hot by applying pressure and heat. This is how all the water is removed.

After the hardened wood is processed and shaped, it is coated with mineral oil to extend its life. This coating preserves the sharpness of the knife during use and also when washed by hand or in the dishwasher.

The result is a super wood knife three times sharper than a stainless steel one.

Best of all, this new material has many applications. For instance, wood nails that won’t rust, or parquet floors that won’t scratch.