Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, the acclaimed closure of Hideaki Anno’s latest film saga, has been crowned the highest-grossing film of 2021 in Japan.

After a very long wait, finally 2021 was the year that fans could enjoy Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, the film that marks the final closure of the cycle known as Rebuild of Evangelion what the filmmaker does Hideaki anno, creator of the original anime series.

Released in theaters in Japan on January 23, 2021, the Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 movie: Thrice Upon a Time It has had such a reception in the Japanese country that it has become the highest grossing film of the year.

It’s not the only one anime feature film which ranks among the most watched of the year, since in second place we find Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, the 24th film of the popular anime series, in turn based on the manga by Gôshô Aoyama (here we leave you our Criticism of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet).

For its part, the third highest grossing film in Japan goes to Belle (Ryû to Sobakasu no Hime), a feature film written and directed by the prestigious filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda that promises to be one of the best anime movies of the year when he lands in Spain on February 4, 2022.

You can see below the list with the Top 10 highest grossing films in Japan in 2021 (via CBR).

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Belle (Ryû to Sobakasu no Hime) Tokyo Revengers Rurouni Kenshin Saishuushou: The Final The Untold Tale of the Three Kingdoms Arashi Anniversary Tour 5×20 Film We Made a Beautiful Bouquet Masquerade Night My Hero Academia: World Mission of Heroes

Not everything revolves around anime (or almost) in the highest grossing of Japanese cinema, since some of the most successful films are live actions based on manganime works, such as the tokyo revengers movie or Rurouni Kenshin Saishuushou: The Final, the latest feature film based on the popular manga by Nobuhiro Watsuki.

Currently the last evangelion movie It can be enjoyed in Spain through Amazon Prime Video, exclusively launching the tape in its catalog on August 13, 2021 along with the rest of the Rebuild of Evangelion films.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.